Cryptocurrency / Blockchain / ICO Content Writer Crypto Profits Australia Crypto Profits is a digital agency that helps market cryptocurrencies, blockchain companies, and ICOs. We have a strong global presence with offices in Australia, Singapore, United States and Romania, and a team of 100+ digital specialists. We are looking for writers who have experience writing about cryptocurrency, blockchain and ICOs to write press releases, news articles for media publications, and thought leadership pieces for Medium etc. We represent a number of blockchain and ICO companies and have a stable workflow of projects for the right person. Please include a cover letter and 5 examples of your best work. Please also include your rate and how much capacity you have available. Contract: Remote

Software Engineer, Frontend - Cryptowatch Kraken Digital Asset Exchange USA By joining Kraken, you'll work on the bleeding edge of bitcoin and other digital currencies, and play an important role in helping shape the future of how the world sees and uses money. At Kraken, we constantly push ourselves to think differently and forge new paths in a rapidly growing industry fraught with unexplored territory, which is why Kraken has grown to be among the largest and most successful bitcoin exchanges in the world. If you're truly interested in pushing the envelope by disrupting an industry that some say cannot be disrupted, then we just might have the job meant for you. Kraken is a place for dreamers and doers - to succeed here, we firmly believe you must possess each in spades. Help us scale Cryptowatch, Kraken's professional charting and trading platform. Cryptowatch has grown organically from a tiny weekend project to a popular, real-time cryptocurrency charting and trading platform which people rely on all over the world. We are seeking talented individuals to help us expand the product in new directions. There's rarely a boring day in crypto, and we're looking for people who want to be part of this exciting ecosystem! Note this role can be remote. Responsibilities Develop efficient and complex user interfaces with React and Redux Migrate existing code from old communication patterns to Redux Maintain a well organized codebase of components Write code that works across current versions of all major browsers Think through edge cases and unexpected user interactions to develop a robust UX Structure pages to optimize for fast load time and efficient API calls Optimize existing code to minimize waste of client resources Collaborate with backend engineers to implement backend requirements for new interfaces Full-time: Remote

Blockchain Engineer Tracr London, UK Tracr™ is an innovative, industry-focused blockchain traceability platform developed for the diamond industry by market leader De Beers with support from corporate investment and incubation firm BCG Digital Ventures. Tracr is the first blockchain use case that can securely track a diamond across the diamond value chain – from mine to cutter and polisher through to the jeweler. It uses a unique cutting-edge privacy technology that allows users to own their data and share it selectively, while still ensuring immutable traceability. The platform also creates opportunities for its users and third-party developers to build applications. The pilot project launched in January 2018, following a successful proof-of-concept trial, and is on track for a full launch later this year. Tracr is an exciting and innovative platform that is setting the standard for blockchain traceability solutions and is on the lookout for bright people to join its commercial and product development teams. For more information visit www.tracr.com This role is therefore a unique opportunity to work with both diamond industry experts and leaders in venture building. As one of the early employees in this new initiative, you will have the opportunity to take an active role in strategic decisions and the overall direction of the initiative. Opportunity: Explore a variety of Blockchain technologies and lead the development of leading edge crypto systems. Apply Blockchain technology for different verticals and use cases to build niche platforms and solutions. We are looking for a Application Engineer who is passionate about building innovative solutions using Blockchain tech stack to help drive the rapid growth of a new venture. Our product is inspired by Blockchain technology and creates innovative solutions, platforms and infrastructure add-ins to enable differentiated concepts and use cases. These technologies will use cryptographic protocols and distributed storage techniques enabled by leading Blockchain stacks. Deep experience with languages and libraries such as React, Redux, Go and/or Python is essential for this role. Software developer (Blockchain team)- Global Fintech Startup Monaco Hong Kong Monaco with a vision of Cryptocurrency in Every WalletTM is the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform. The Monaco Visa card and mobile app allow users to buy, exchange, and spend fiat and cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin and ethereum, at perfect interbank exchange rates. Founded in June 2016, Monaco raised US$26.7 million through one of the most successful Token Sale events to date. The company is headquartered in Switzerland with offices in Hong Kong and Singapore. Monaco Visa cards can be reserved with the Monaco app available for download for iOS and Android users. About the role: As a Blockchain Engineer, you will be working on innovative blockchain projects and putting ideas in action. We are looking for motivated engineers who is able to learn fast and able to identify issues and improvements across the stack. Responsibilities: Participate in automation/improvement of cryptocurrency wallet management Facilitate the integration of cryptocurrencies on our platform Research underlying blockchain protocols Design and implement solutions to complex problems in large-scale infrastructure and mobile platforms Work closely with DevOps and mobile engineers to improve tech stack for long-term engineering initiatives Full-time

Blockchain Developer Power Ledger Perth WA, Australia The Power Ledger team share a belief that empowering individuals and communities to control the way in which they buy and sell their electricity will underpin the development of a power system that is resilient, low-cost, low-carbon and owned by the people of the world. We're seeking talented, driven and passionate individuals who want to join our mission to re-invent the energy industry globally by creating low-cost, low-carbon distributed energy markets that put the interests of consumers first. Full-time

Distributed Systems Engineer Power Ledger Perth WA, Australia The Power Ledger team share a belief that empowering individuals and communities to control the way in which they buy and sell their electricity will underpin the development of a power system that is resilient, low-cost, low-carbon and owned by the people of the world. We're seeking talented, driven and passionate individuals who want to join our mission to re-invent the energy industry globally by creating low-cost, low-carbon distributed energy markets that put the interests of consumers first. Full-time

Full Stack Developer Atam ID Technologies Channel Islands, Jersey We are changing the identity landscape leveraging some cutting-edge technologies including blockchain and biometrics. We are growing our team to complete the build of our apps and associated back-end services. We're looking for a full stack developer to help us build our exciting products. The ideal candidate for this position will have a broad technical skillset with specific mobile app development experience (iOS, Android, React Native and/or Xamarin). The candidate should be able to design, develop and test mobile applications as well as well as be comfortable with back-end development. The candidate should also be able to work with the product team and other developers in determining product strategy. Exposure to DevOps best practices would be a bonus as would multi-lingual app development. We are based in Jersey (Channel Islands) - applicants for this role must be entitled to work. Responsibilities Develop and designing relevant code on project needs (iOS & Android apps using React Native) Mentoring junior developers Provide guidance on Application Lifecycle Management & DevOps environments Full-time

Software Engineer - Blockchain Kochava Sandpoint, ID, USA Kochava builds real-time tracking and attribution analytics tools for connected devices; serving the world's top brands and apps. We analyze millions of requests every single day and are ramping up at an extraordinary pace to serve billions of requests every day. The company is growing fast as we add new clients and services and we are looking to add talented, dedicated and innovative people who will strengthen our core team. We're looking for a Software Engineer to function as a central member of Kochava's development team. The mobile user tracking and attribution market is challenging, dynamic, fun, and provides almost unlimited opportunities for personal and professional growth. We are looking for dedicated team players who are comfortable with self-direction, and inspired by the thrill of building creative solutions to challenging problems. Several of our programmers are self-taught, a degree is not a necessity. A love of programming and ability to work in a team are. Job Responsibilities Design & implement highly-available, fault-tolerant, real time, decentralized systems Be a core member of the team implementing blockchain-based applications Contribute to & maintain open source projects Balance a fast paced delivery schedule while ensuring quality and resilience Maintenance, care, and optimization of legacy systems Full-time

Mobile UI/UX Designer Argent Labs London, UK We are looking for a user-centred Interaction Designer. You will have strong typographic, illustrative and motion design skills. You have a passion for mobile consumer products and a strong interest in blockchain technologies. You seek input early and often. You work openly and have a love of crafting delightful, playful interactions. We use Figma for prototyping, because it is open and live by default. How we work ? As a distributed team, we're not too bothered by when and where you work. That said, you will need to be able to come to London at least 2 days a week to start with. Full-time: Remote